The minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammed Bello, has been petitioned to look into an alleged case of illegal demolition in the territory.

The peititioners, All Weather Techno Ent and Multijoy Hotels Limited, in the petition said the Director of Land in the FCT, Alhaji Mainasara Babayo; a special assistant to the FCT Minister, Sale Sahabi and some other officials, have been accused on engaging in unlawful demolition of private structures.

In the petition, the firms claimed that Babayo and Sahabi colluded with Yinusa Usman of PPDEZI Nigeria Limited to unlawfully appropriate their land after illegally demolishing their structures on the parcel of land Plot No. BD/CP/16, measuring about 2.00 hectares, situated at Dutse Alhaji Layout, Abuja.

In the petition written on behalf of All Weather Techno and Multijoy Hotels by their lawyer, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-Goerge (SAN), the firms said they were surprised that despite the pendency of their suit at the High Court of the FCT, marked: CV/3093/2013 involving parties, Babayo and Sahabi acted in collusion with Usman to demolish their structures on the land and purportedly assume ownership.

The petitioners, who also copied the FCT Commissioner of Police, the Director, Department of State Security Services, among others, argued that the demolition of the structures on the land in dispute in the face of a pending suit, amounted to an affront to the court’s judicial authority and intended to frustrate the plaintiffs, but also a challenge to public order, peace and security.

They stated that before the demolition, some officials of the Department of Development Control (DDC) of the FCT, in collusion with other defendants in the suit, particularly Usman of PPDEZI Nigeria Ltd, went to the land in dispute on May 21, 2021 to drop a purported notice of demolition, giving them (the petitioners) 21 days to either pull down their structures or risk demolition.

The firms added that on May 22, 2021 barely 24 hours after the purported demolition notice was issued, “some persons came to the land in dispute and demolished all the structures,” adding that they were convinced that the demolition was done by the DDC in collusion with Usman of PPDEZI Nigeria Ltd, the main party contesting the ownership of the land with them.

The petitioners said they arrived at the above conclusion because on May 5, 2021 when their officials went to drop their letter of complaint at the office of the Director of the DDC, they met the same Yinusa Usman of PPDEZI Nigeria Ltd in the office of the Director.