Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has assured Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) of its continued support and partnership in ensuring the repositioning of education sector which is the cardinal objective of the present administration.

Chairman of the service, Muhammad Mamman who made the pledge when he played host to management team of TETfund in appreciation visit to FIRS said it is always good to honour those who deserve honour.

According to him, FIRS achieved the fit because of the commitment on the part of tax payers and the collaboration they have had with the agencies of government like TETfund in ensuring timely remittance of taxes and aggressive tax audit embarked upon by his colleagues and also the tax investigation that was carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Credit shouldn’t come to us but to the tax payers particularly the agent of transportation and we called for their continued support if possible do more because we do know that there is more money in their hands that if remitted will help in repositioning of education sector for a better service to Nigerians and also to assure you that this we did, we operate in a very difficult terrain last year.”

Mamman stated that TETfund appreciation to pay the Service a visit was a call to do more for the country.

On his part, the executive secretary of TETfund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro commended the present management of FIRS for the increased remittance of the Education tax to the fund.

Bogoro said, “It is good to acknowledge the goose that lay the golden egg as we are very comfortable in this house. Each time we meet in FIRS this is what we tell ourselves. This is because we witnessed about the highest jump in the collection of the FIRS collection of two percent of Education tax fund.

“The management of TETfund and the Board of trustee are very excited and we have agreed that I should lead the management team to come and formally expressed our appreciation”.

“We are veritable partners in executing our mandate of applying the two percent education tax which came to be in 1993 but the funds were applied in 1999 to 2010 under ETF. In 2011 it was refocused to original concept of TETfund replacing ETF and the focus was very direct and that is for public tertiary institution specifically, federal and state universities, polytechnics and colleges od Education”.

According to him, from 2011 when TETfund takes place, it was just by half way along the lines and that within that period, it has demonstrated collection of 81 percent and that means it is more effective when it became TETfund, so it necessary to come and appreciate the FIRS for the great job they are doing for the country,

“More importantly we always have a numbers of interactive forums. For instance, we have joint interactive forum annually and through it we have privilege of having a report from FIRS and we also show them precisely what we have been doing with the money and we also have tax payers forum where we have an opportunity to appreciate those that pay the tax that the FIRS collect and remit to us and of course we also have annual tax reconciliation exercise which is about to commence”

“We noticed that the federal Ministry of Education had already proposed that the tax should be raised from two to three percent and the process of course was led by federal ministry of education and not by TETfund.

“We sought the cooperation of the FIRS and they have always assured us, precisely since the arrival of the present chairman, he did promise that there will be a different and we have seen a difference and we said it is right to come and appreciate him and we are looking forward to exploring more avenues of increasing more collections of taxes”, he added.

“We have ensure in TETfund that we are responsible in applying the two percent the money you collect with the sense of responsibility and that is why we can said without fear of contradiction that Nigerians acknowledged what we are doing with the money you collect with the sense of responsibility that the impact is manifested”

“We are determined to sustain and enhance performance in applying that money you collect and send to us. For the first time the University of Ibadan was ranked among the best 500 university in the world and each time we met, the Vice Chancellor did confessed that it wouldn’t have been made possible without the intervention of TETfund.”