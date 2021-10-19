The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has denied the claims by a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) that it plans to spend N2.8 billion on official uniform, and another N2550 on meals.

The report was published on October 17, 2021. Urging the public to ignore the publication, FIRS said that “it is utterly misleading.”

In a statement that was issued by the media aid to its chairman, Johannes Wojuola, FIRS said it is not true that the service had delivered the budget estimate to the two chambers of the National Assembly. Instead, it said the draft budget estimate was submitted only to the House committee on finance. “Also, its claim that ‘the total budget of the FIRS stands at N228 billion’ is blatantly not true.

Again, what the newspaper referred to as uniform is the corporate outfit (dressing allowance) enjoyed by all the staff. Similarly, the sum of N17.8 billion being bandied by the newspaper as an estimate for miscellaneous expenses is grossly false,” Wojuola said.

The revenue authority said the correct figure of its budget is N11.36 billion which represents the estimate for key administrative expenses for the whole year that the service proposed to the National Assembly, being an amount that would be incurred when approved, in respect of its operating offices and functions as well as for its workforce.

Wojuola said the estimated expenses are for medical expenses for over 11,300 staff, publicity, advertisements and taxpayers’ education, welfare packages and festivity allowance to staff, corporate outfit grant (dressing allowance to staff), honorarium and sitting allowance for staff/ stakeholders, sporting activities, and postages and courier services.

He said the management is consciously committed to quality service delivery and staff welfare. “As a revenue-generating agency, the Service remains strongly committed to its mandate of mobilising revenue for the three tiers of government.

The management, therefore, frowns at the uncharitable attempt to drag its wellwrought tax administration efforts into the murky waters of politics, as doing so will not serve any positive purpose,” he stated.