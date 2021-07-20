The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dissolved its workers’ association of Nigeria Civil Service Union in its office.

The service said it had to dissolve the junior staff union because its executive was made up of senior staff of FIRS.

The FIRS said it was relying on Gazette No. 6 Vol 65 dated 8th February, 1978 and National Industrial Court judgement dated 27th June, 1995 which held that the operations of Nigeria Civil Service Union in FIRS Unit is illegal, saying there are no longer any junior staff cadre employees in the service.

“There is accordingly no legal or other basis whatsoever for the continued existence of a junior staff cadre union in FIRS as the cadre of staff it is deemed to cover do not exist within the organisation,” the FIRS said in a statement yesterday.

A statement that was issued by its spokesman, Abdullahi Ismailia said the right of workers to decide which union to belong is not absolute but must be exercised within the limits of Trade Unions Act CAP T14 LFN 2004.

“In the light of all the above, the FIRS Board at its meeting No. 30 held on the 24th June, 2021 therefore directed that, in view of items 1 & 2 above, the activities of NCSU FIRS Unit in the service are henceforth considered illegal and the Union (NCSU FIRS Unit) is hereby proscribed with immediate effect.

“The management also assured staff that it is unreservedly willing to work and cooperate with the only legitimate representatives of staff, that is to say the association of senior civil servants of Nigeria. Accordingly, staff were called upon to redouble their efforts in executing the FIRS mandate of assessing, collecting and accounting for tax revenue for all levels of government as contained in the FIRS Establishment Act (2007),” he stated.