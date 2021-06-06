As part of its efforts at modernising tax administration in the country, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has introduced a new tax administration solution (TaxPro-Max) for ease of tax compliance.

In a statement, FIRS chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami, said “TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayers’ accounts, among other features. The TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to taxpayers for all transactions with the service.”

Mr Nami disclosed that from June 7, 2021, the TaxPro-Max would become the channel for filing naira-denominated tax returns in the country.

“All naira-denominated tax returns are to be filed via the TaxPro-Max Solution in order to generate the obligatory document identity number (DIN)”.

He said henceforth, “Taxpayers will not be able to pay without DIN; as such taxpayers wanting to submit their tax returns manually must visit the relevant tax office where FIRS personnel will be on hand to assist them to upload the returns and generate the DIN.

“In view of the time it might take to upload manual returns and generate the DIN, taxpayers are encouraged to bring manual returns for upload, at least, two weeks before the due date; qualified personnel of FIRS are on hand to assist taxpayers experiencing challenges in filing returns on the TaxPro-Max,” he said.