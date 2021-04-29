ADVERTISEMENT

BY SUNDAY ISUWA |

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is to generate N7.61 trillion for the year 2021 as Senate approved the sum of N216,646,579,231 as its expenditure for the year.

The approval came yesterday following the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Finance.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos West), in his presentation, said the Federal Inland Revenue Service proposed a total revenue collection of N7.61 trillion for 2021 as against N5.076 trillion budgeted in 2020, a figure which represents about 49.90 per cent increase above the corresponding year’s budget.

According to the lawmaker, out of the proposed total collection of N7.61 trillion, N5.645 trillion is expected from non-oil components, while N1.964 trillion is expected from oil components.

He added that, the cost of collection from 4 per cent net of 2 percent NCS Value Added Tax (VAT) was projected at N216.65 billion to fund Personnel, Overhead and Capital costs in 2021, as against the sum of N180.76 billion budgeted for in 2020.

Out of the proposed expenditure of N216.65 billion for the 2021 fiscal year, Adeola said the sum of N107.52 billion is for Personnel Cost; N47.22 billion for Overhead Cost; and N61.9 billion for Capital Cost, as against N97.36 billion, N43.64 billion and N27.80 billion budgeted for the three expenditure heads in 2020, respectively.