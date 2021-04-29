ADVERTISEMENT

By BUKOLA IDOWU |

The board of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) has announced the appointment of Gbenga Shobo as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, succeeding Adesola Adeduntan, whose tenure expires at the end of this month.

The announcement was made yesterday after a meeting by the board.

Shobo, prior to his appointment, was the deputy managing director of the bank. The board of the bank, chaired by Mrs Ibukun Awosika, also announced the appointment of Abdullahi Ibrahim as deputy managing director.

Other appointments made by the board include: Mr. Ini Ebong, Mr. Segun Alebiosu, Mr Seyi Oyefeso and Mrs Bashirat Odunewu who were appointed executive directors. The appointments are all subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).