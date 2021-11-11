First Bank of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment towards youth empowerment even as it celebrates the 2021 Youth Week themed ‘The Future is Now, Let’s Take Over’.

Speaking on activities to mark the youth week, the managing director and chief executive of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan said: ‘’We remain committed to recognising the enormous opportunities that can empower the Nigerian youth. Over the years we have seen our youth benefit from actively engaging in our programmes where they develop effective leadership skills and gain a stronger connection to their community.

“Young people are our future and we are always ready to support and help harness their skills as with these, we put them at an advantage in securing their future as they contribute to national development.”

The week-long event which ends on Friday, November 12, 2021, comprises a variety of activities, including: Youth themed Future Forward activities, First@arts creative artistry empowerment workshop, grooming and wellness workshops, digital engagements, virtual mini-concert, and many more. Each activity is associated with various gift items, including gift vouchers and cash prizes.

During the celebration of the FirstBank Youth Week 2021, youths will get rewarded for their talent by following this process – Do a recording showcasing your singing prowess in a video (one minute or less), upload your video on Instagram, be sure to follow firstbanknigeria on IG, then Tag 5 friends to follow the bank with the hashtags #YouthVoices #FirstBank #YouthWeek.

The top five videos with the highest likes will be posted on the FirstBank page and the top three videos with the highest likes would win the competition.

In addition, Millennials and Gen Zs will upload videos detailing their FirstBank experience on Yammer. The videos with the most votes will win the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes.