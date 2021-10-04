First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that the 2021 edition of its annual Fintech Summit where issues around open banking will be discussed by experts, policy influencers, regulatory officials as well as key and leading players in the Nigerian financial, banking and technology climate.

The virtual summit themed: ‘Open Banking and its Derivative Opportunities for the Financial Ecosystem’ is scheduled to hold on October 7, 2021.

Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the Lead Faculty of Tekedia Institute from John Hopkins University, United States of America, will be leading the discussion as the keynote speaker alongside other panellists; Ankit Sharma, Director at Strategy&, a part of the PwC network, based out of Mexico; Ope Adeoye, CEO (Chief Plumber) at One Pipe; Aminu Maida, executive director, technology & operations at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), Musa Jimoh, deputy director, payment systems, CBN and Olayinka Situ, head, corporate transformation, FirstBank.

The need for open banking in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised as the importance goes beyond just convenience to its game-changing impact in transforming value creation, product conceptualisation and closing the financially excluded gap, the bank said.

Speaking on the event, the chief executive officer of FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan said: “Our annual FinTech Summit in the past four years has been a platform of leading conversations and practices that have impacted the financial technology and electronic banking eco-system which has been integral to bridging the gap and digital divide of modern banking in today’s global village.

ticipants at our summits have been enlightened on ways to optimally carry out their digital transactions and business activities in safe and seamless ways.”