First Bank Nigeria Limited said it will be convening a webinar series to deliberate on opportunities present in expanding the country’s economic diversification.

The bank, said the non-oil export webinar series is centered on deliberating opportunities that will enhance the country’s expansion of its drive towards diversifying the national economy, thereby, reducing the reliance of oil as a mainstay of the country’s revenue.

Themed “Building Sustainable Non-Oil Export in Nigeria; Harnessing Opportunities within the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Treaty & Agro Commodities,” it will have in attendance the managing director and chief executive of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo; founder and chief consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr Biodun Adedipe, amongst others, as guest speakers.

The webinar series aims to facilitate sustainable exports as well as guide participants on ways of navigating the hurdles and challenges of exports in Nigeria. The webinar will explore market and economic trends, unique export opportunities and potentials within the non-oil export industry across the geopolitical zones in the country.

The importance of exports in Nigeria remains a front burner conversation by individuals and organisations as it provides a means of increasing the markets for producers, and an opportunity to attract the much needed foreign exchange earnings to boost the national economy, which is critical to expanding its Gross Domestic Products.

Speaking on the event, the group head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney said: “in recent years, the country has witnessed increased activities by the government towards diversifying the economy, thereby boosting the export potentials of the country – beyond the contribution of crude oil – which has been the mainstay of the national economy for many decades.”