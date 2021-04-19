ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank has announced the launch of its newly designed website.

According to the bank, the new website is upgraded with features that are streamlined to rein-force its role in delivering seamless banking and technology solutions to its customers across the world.

‘‘The website is configured with modern design and improved functionality that eases customer experience whilst carrying out various activities on the site, including electronic banking. Non-customers are also able to open an account, putting them at an edge in the industry as they estab-lish a relationship with the Bank that puts YOU, its customers, First.

‘‘The new website seamlessly adopts a fresh, magazine-style look and feel for easy navigation in order to promote the access to essential information for its customers, FirstMonie agents, pro-spective agents and the public. This upgrade also guides one to make well-informed decisions about one’s personal, business and private financial needs,’’ the bank said in a statement.

CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, while speaking on the launch of the New Corporate Website, said that “as one of the key contact points to existing and potential custom-ers, the Bank’s website remains a gateway to our business, supporting our unique value proposi-tions and financial services solutions. As such, we are committed to continuously improve the overall user experience through intriguing content quality, exciting features and ease of naviga-tion’’.