First Bank of Nigeria for the 102nd year is sponsoring the 2021 Georgian Cup Tournament in Kaduna, making it one of the longest standing sports sponsorship association in the world. FirstBank has since maintained the sponsorship of the prestigious cup since 1919 and has remained a key support to the Kaduna Polo Club.

The competition, scheduled to hold 23rd – 30th October 2021 at the Kaduna Polo Club, will feature High Goal teams drawn from across the country who are already on the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running sponsorship in sports and Kaduna El-Amin as the defending Champion

Speaking on the Bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney said “we are always delighted to continue our sponsorship of various sporting events. In line with our nation-building goal, sports have a huge role to play with regards to nation-building which is evident in different elevating qualities such as discipline, determination, teamwork a passion for fitness in the psyche of a nation as well as economic development.

“This is in line with our nation-building goal which also involves deliberate long-term support. FirstBank sponsored events include the Georgian Cup of Kaduna Polo Club, for over 100 years; the Dala Tennis Hard Court in Kano Club for over 30 years; the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship in Ikoyi Club which will be in its 60th year this November and the Obasanjo Pro-Amateur tournament of Abeokuta Club now in its 5th year. The Bank’s influence in the development of sport in Nigeria is under its First@Sport initiative.”

The Georgian Cup, donated by FirstBank in 1918 is the oldest Polo trophy in West Africa. The Kaduna Polo Club was founded in 1918 by the British Army and is one of the most prestigious clubs in Nigeria.