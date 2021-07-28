The Lagos State government in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria for the construction of a primary health centre in Ijeododo Community in the state.

The primary health center (PHC) is being built under the First Bank’s start performing acts of random kindness (SPARK) initiative and the Lagos State’s one community at a time (OCAAT).

Speaking at the ceremony, the managing director of First Bank, Adesola Adeduntan, noted that the bank’s support for the construction of the health facility was borne out of the passion to see all communities have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

“As the saying goes, ‘Health is Wealth’ and we are committed to ensuring a healthy and wealthy society. At FirstBank, we have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the health and welfare of communities in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The bank is also committed to ensuring every citizen has an equal opportunity to quality standards of living and we continuously seek every opportunity to bridge the gap between the underserved communities and metropolitan areas within the state,” he added.

Noting that the SPARK initiative is part of the bank’s corporate responsibility, Adeduntan said: “At FirstBank, empathy is at the core of our brand promise and we care about the people living in the environments where we live and conduct our business.

construction of this primary health centre will bring quality and affordable healthcare services closer home to the people of Ijedodo, especially children and women.”

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the commissioner for health, Professor Akinola Abayomi, called on corporates to partner with the government on the OCAAT initiative which is an integrated, inter-sectoral and community-based programme that will achieve sustainable improvements in the lives of residents in the state.