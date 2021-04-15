ADVERTISEMENT

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to sensitise individuals and businesses on how to stay protected in today’s digital age.

The sensitisation event will be held virtually by noon on Friday, 16 April 2021 with the theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos.”

Speaking on the planned Webinar, CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said, “The world as a global village is associated with not just benefits but also risks of cyberattack and for individuals, businesses and governments to make the best out of the digital and online opportunities, they need to be deliberate in protecting themselves against cybersecurity threats”.

He enjoined everyone to participate in the forthcoming webinar as it is a viable opportunity to stay informed whilst being abreast with current trends that are pivotal to promoting safety in today’s world that is driven by information technology.