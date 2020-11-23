By IGHO OYOYO

First Baptist Church, Gwagwalada Abuja has inducted Reverend Deji Oyelami as the New Minister in charge of the Church.

On the occasion in Gwagwalada Abuja, the Guest Speaker from Nigerian Baptist Seminary, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Rev’d Dr Simon Kolawole advised the newly inducted Cleric to always look unto God as the author and finisher of all affairs of the church.

Rev’d Dr. Kolawole also urged members of the church to work in love and harmony to realize God’s purpose for the church and entire members of church.

He used the opportunity to call on all religious leaders to always contribute their quota to the progress and development of the country.

According to him, religious leaders have a greater role to play in the task of repositioning Nigeria for greatness.

In a remark, the Acting President, FCT Baptist Conference, Reverend Isreal Akanji who congratulated the newly inducted Minister and the Church enjoined them to be steadfast in love, faith and prayer to enable them succeed in the vineyard of God.

Reverend Akanji said the FCT Baptist Conference would continue to support activities aimed at expanding the gospel of Christ in the Territory.

Earlier, the newly inducted Minister of First Baptist Church, Gwagwalada Abuja, Reverend Deji Oyelami expressed gratitude to God and the entire members of the church for the opportunity given him to pilot the affairs of the church.

Reverend Oyelami therefore solicited the love and support of members of the church to enable him succeed in his pastoral assignment.

The induction service which was attended by Ministers of God and members of FCT Baptist Conference and Amazing Grace Baptist Association featured thanksgiving, presentation of gifts and special prayers for the inductee and Nigeria.