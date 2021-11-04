Nestlé Nigeria has introduced Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water, sourced and produced locally.

The product has come to fill gap in the Nigerian market by being the first plain sparkling water produced locally.

Speaking at the launch event on Thursday in Lagos, the managing director and CEO, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said the sparkling water segment in Nigeria was a gap no local brand has been in a position to fill until now.

Elhusseini said, “We are excited to announce the entrance of Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water, the first made in Nigeria plain sparkling water. This product comes to join Nestlé Pure Life Premium Water and Nestlé Pure Life Protect fortified with Zinc as healthy hydration alternatives for consumers.”

As with all Nestlé brands, the managing director said Nestlé Pure Life is committed to promoting healthier nutrition and lifestyle for all, adding that Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water is made of purified water, has zero calories with no sugar added.

This innovation is a result of years of dedicated research to find a refreshing and exciting solution to thirst and has a satisfying taste and feel, says the marketing manager, Nestlé Waters in Nigeria, Gloria Nwabuike.

Nwabuike added, “The production of Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water takes into consideration, Nestlé’s global net zero commitment by adopting sustainable practices and processes across our operations. The bottles are light-weighted and fully recyclable. In addition, the production process optimizes water usage for the good of our environment.”