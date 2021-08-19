The first ever national interface on revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has been slated to hold before the end of the year.

In a press statement issued to journalists yesterday Tagged ‘First

National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu

Buhari Industrialization Agenda’, signed by secretary to the Committee

and project director for NGO Network, Mr Mohammed Bougei Attah, said

the conference has become necessary in view of the lingering issues

about the company’s full operations.

The conference is billed to address issues surrounding the delay in

the takeoff following the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential

Project Implementation Team (APPIT) in 2020.

The event is scheduled for November 25 and facilitated by NGO Network

in collaboration with CSO Coalition for Ajaokuta Steel Revival’ and

Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA).

The focus of the conference according to the statement is to review

the current situation regarding the steel industry and proffer

solutions to the challenge facing its full completion and

revitalisation.

The 15-member National Committee have Engr. Mohammed Lawal, a board

member of Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC), Otunba Dele

Ajayi-Smith of African Centre for Development Foundation (ACDF),

Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, a commissioner in Bornu State and Hajiya Medina

Dauda Nadabo of the Voice of America (VOA).

Others include Mr Danlami Nmodu, Editor-in-chief of Newsdiary Online,

Mr Wale Abeydeen, publisher of Security Monitor and Mr Augustine Agbo,

a journalist with the Leadership Newspaper.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel,

the supervising Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Technology and

Innovation are expected to join the team soon.