The first ever national interface on revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has been slated to hold before the end of the year.
In a press statement issued to journalists yesterday Tagged ‘First
National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu
Buhari Industrialization Agenda’, signed by secretary to the Committee
and project director for NGO Network, Mr Mohammed Bougei Attah, said
the conference has become necessary in view of the lingering issues
about the company’s full operations.
The conference is billed to address issues surrounding the delay in
the takeoff following the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential
Project Implementation Team (APPIT) in 2020.
The event is scheduled for November 25 and facilitated by NGO Network
in collaboration with CSO Coalition for Ajaokuta Steel Revival’ and
Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA).
The focus of the conference according to the statement is to review
the current situation regarding the steel industry and proffer
solutions to the challenge facing its full completion and
revitalisation.
The 15-member National Committee have Engr. Mohammed Lawal, a board
member of Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC), Otunba Dele
Ajayi-Smith of African Centre for Development Foundation (ACDF),
Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, a commissioner in Bornu State and Hajiya Medina
Dauda Nadabo of the Voice of America (VOA).
Others include Mr Danlami Nmodu, Editor-in-chief of Newsdiary Online,
Mr Wale Abeydeen, publisher of Security Monitor and Mr Augustine Agbo,
a journalist with the Leadership Newspaper.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel,
the supervising Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Technology and
Innovation are expected to join the team soon.