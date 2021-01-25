BY SAM EGWU Lokoja

A former attorney general of the federation and minister of Justice and the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulahi Ibrahim, is dead.

He died at the Garki Hospital Abuja, yesterday, after a few days of admission at the hospital.

His remains has been moved to Okaba in Ankpa local government area of Kogi State, yesterday, where he will be laid to rest according to Islamic rite.

Late former minister of Education, Science and Technology was called to the English Bar in 1963 where he practiced in chambers for a while before returning to Nigeria. He was later called to the Nigerian Bar in 1964.

He was at different times legal adviser at the then Ministry of Finance, Northern Nigeria and New Nigeria Development Company; a one-time Senior State Counsel and head of prosecutions at the Ministry of Justice, Kano State; Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim has since 1973 remained in active private legal practice.

He was admitted into the Inner Bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) (equivalent of a QC in England) in 1982.

He is a Notary Public, a Life member of the Body of Benchers and was the body’s vice chairman and chairman between 1999 and 2001.