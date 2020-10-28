The minister of environment, Muhammad Mahmood, has disclosed that the ongoing Ogoni land cleanup has attained commendable success and would soon be completed. Mahmood, who disclosed this yesterday, during the 2021 budget defence of the ministry of environment, before the Senate Committee on Environment, explained that the next phase of the cleanup is already at different stages of work.

The minister said so far, a lot of corrections have been carried out on the removal of pollutants to reverse damages on the environment, adding that the environment is near return to its natural state. “Remediation activities completed in 10 sites, Six, which are awaiting final NOSDRA certification, while 15 other sites are at different stages of completion, just as the second batch of 36 contractors are at different stages of work.”

He also disclosed that apart from the remediation, 1,200 Ogoni women were trained on different skills, under the ongoing Livelihood Programme. The minister, who strongly expressed federal government’s commitment in tackling environmental hazards, said the ministry would extend President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge of planting 25 million trees across the country to building institutional capacity for 100 million trees annually