As the eight week long Verve Card campaign of First Bank Nigeria Limited comes to an end, the bank has said it will be rewarding 2,061 customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card, by the end of the promo.

A statement by the bank noted that the promo ends on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 will see 2,601 customers win various prizes. These prizes include: N20,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

The promo has been rewarding customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of two transactions with their Verve debit card stand a chance to win N10,000.00 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000.

Furthermore, 100 customers who perform a minimum of eight transactions within four weeks with their Verve debit card will be rewarded with either a Generator set, Refrigerator, Gas Cooker or N50,000 cash prize every four weeks.

A Grand prize of a brand-new car will also be won by a lucky customer who performs a minimum of 16 transactions during the campaign period.

Speaking on the promo, FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, said “we are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers,” he concluded.

The Verve debit card is a Naira-denominated debit card that offers a convenient, fast, and secured payment for goods and services. It is accepted on all channels connected to the Verve International network where the Interswitch/ Verve logo is displayed; ATMs, POS and Web in Nigeria. The Bank’s Verve debit Cards make up a notable percentage of the industry’s base. Hence, this Promo is aimed at appreciating our cardholders while growing the bank’s card adoption and usage.

