First Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with Interswitch, has launched a promo to reward users of the FirstMobile app, where customers can win up to N1 million in the FirstMobile cash-out promo which is to run till June 21, 2022.

According to the bank, customers are eligible to win various prizes including; N1 million, N40,000, N10,000 cash prizes, as well as N40,000 Airtime, LED Televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioning systems which will be won in the course of the campaign.

Speaking on the campaign, FirstBank’s group executive, e-Business & Retail Products,Chuma Ezirim, said: “as the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria, we are delighted to partner with Interswitch, an Africa-oriented technology-driven company, to reward our customers for their continuous patronage.

“Together with Interswitch, we remain committed to ensuring the continued safety of customers’ funds across multiple electronic payment channels irrespective of where our customers may be across the world. FirstMobile remains another obvious step towards leveraging evolving technologies to bring fast and convenient digital banking solutions to our customers.”

Noting that the promo is open to new customers and existing users of the FirstMobile app, he explained that, to qualify, customers need to do a minimum of two bills payment worth N1,000 and five airtimes of at least N2,000 in a week to qualify.

Also, FirstMobile customers who do a minimum of 6 transactions weekly on the FirstMobile app, will be eligible for the respective rewards: N10,000 cash for 200 winners; Gift items (TVs, Refrigerators and AC) for 10 winners; N10,000 airtime for 340 winners.

On the other hand, 500 customers that carry out a minimum of 10 transactions monthly will win N30,000 cash. The Grand Prize of N1 million will be won by two customers who carry out a minimum of 20 transactions or a minimum of two bills payment of N1000 plus five airtime transactions of at least a total of N5000 in a week.