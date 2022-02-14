First Bank Nigeria Limited in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos have donated four blocks of renovated classrooms, library and borehole to Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos, to enhance learning and sanitation.

The president, Rotary Club of Lagos, Mr Babawale Agbeyangi, said at the inauguration of the projects that they would improve health and education in the state.

Agbeyangi noted that the club also partnered FBNHoldings to create a conducive learning environment for the studentsHe said the club conducted cervical screening and vaccination for 200 female students of the school, trained the teachers in ICT and donated equipment to ensure students had access to STEM education.

The president commended the bank and FBNHoldings for supporting the project, noting that it would assist to shape the future of the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agbeyangi said the club would continue to take action on sustainable projects that would have lasting impact on communities.

The managing director, FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, said the project resonated with the bank’s corporate responsibility and sustainability projects in health and education.

Adeduntan, represented by the head, Digital Marketing, FirstBank, Mrs Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said the bank had provided education intervention with far reaching impacts over the last 27 years.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, FirstBank launched a platform aimed at moving one million students in the nation to e-learning, and supported 20,000 public schools in Lagos with mobile learning devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Notably, the initiatives have received global recognition and awards,” he said. Adeduntan noted that investment in education would secure the future of the students and development of the nation.

To him, returns expected from the projects is outstanding performance from the students. He enjoined the students to maximise the use of the facilities to their advantage.

He advised the students to continue to imbibe the culture of hygiene and physical wellbeing, noting that health was wealth.

Adeduntan commended Rotary Club for its humanitarian efforts aimed at improving lives and the society.

The Lagos state commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, commended the club and its partners for supporting the state in improving the welfare of students and standard of education.

Adefisayo noted that the state was embarking on infrastructural upgrade of schools across the state, saying the government alone could not bridge the infrastructure gap in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the state was committed to improving welfare and quality of education, noting that its dedication assisted to improve the state’s success rate in WAEC to 79 per cent.

Similarly, the chairman, Lagos Island East Council Development Area, Mr Muyideen Alade-Folawiyo, said the project aligned with the state and council’s objectives for health and education.

Alade-Folawiyo said the classrooms would ensure that the students learnt in a conducive manner, while the borehole would reduce incidence of waterborne diseases.

Also, Principal of the school, Mr Folorunsho Egharva, appreciated the club and its partners, pledging to ensure judicious use of the facilities.