First Bank Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment towards growing remittance inflow through its 750 branches spread across the country.

The bank, in a statement, said it is in partnership with several International Money Transfer Organisations (IMTOs) to ensure that customers in Nigeria are able to receive funds from abroad with ease.

This is in addition to the benefits customers stand to enjoy with the Naira4Dollar incentive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which gives customers N5 for every dollar recieved.

Deputy managing director of FirstBank, Mr Gbenga Shobo noted that, FirstBank customers are at an advantage to receive money from their loved ones and business associates, anywhere they are, across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underlined the bank’s resolve in promoting diaspora remittances, by expanding its network of international money transfer operators in recognition of the significant roles diaspora remittances play in driving economic growth, such as helping recipients meet basic needs, fund cash and non-cash investments, finance education, foster new businesses and debt servicing.

Shobo’s explained that current efforts at the bank to onboard over a dozen additional IMTOs on the bank’s platform, and further expand the options available to Nigerians and other residents in Nigeria to receive money from their loved ones abroad.

This, her stressed, also explained the recent launch of the bank’s wholly-owned remittance platform, First Global Transfer, which was created to promote the international transfer of funds across FirstBank subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa, including; FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal.

He pointed out that recipients not having a domiciliary account is no longer an issue, thanks to the auto creation of dollar account done at FirstBank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a dollar transfer is made to a beneficiary’s naira account at FirstBank, the bank automatically opens a dollar account for the beneficiary and credits the account with the dollar sent,” he stressed.