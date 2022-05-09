With many micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) still out of the formal system in access to financing, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to providing the needed funds and capacity for small businesses to grow in the country.

These, the bank said, is being made available to small businesses through its SME Connect platform which not only gives access to finance but also develops the capacity and reach of businesses.

The SMEConnect is a platform where FirstBank connects SMEs to beneficial offerings covering financial and non-financial services that are built around seven key pillars to create a functional ecosystem for SMEs to thrive. While there are more than 4,225 registered businesses, users on the platform are in excess of 21,000.

Chief executive officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, whike speaking on the financing drive of the bank said: “FirstBank is delighted to unlock several opportunities for SMEs to thrive. Our FirstSME account is one of the numerous opportunities designed to empower SMEs to continually drive impact as the backbone and contributors to employment and economic growth.

“Being woven into the fabric of the society for close to 127 years means that we remain at the forefront of providing the desired financial products and services to fit the needs unique to the SMEs as well as facilitating the requisite tools and resources to efficiently and effectively drive business sustainability and expansion strategies essential to taking SMEs to the next level.”

Giving insight into the SME Connect, Adeduntan said: “having banked SMEs for over 127 years, we recognize that SMEs need more than financial services to thrive and grow their businesses. Based on our engagement with our customers, internal and external surveys and reports by SMEDAN and NBS, we observed that SMEs are plagued with challenges ranging from poor business structures, lack of infrastructure, poor market penetration, limited access to information and professional services, inconsistent government policies amongst others that impede their business growth.

“These, in turn affect their ability, to access finance. SMEConnect was birthed out of the need to bridge the gap and connect SMEs to resources, products and services that will enable them to overcome these challenges, hence the seven pillars of our SME proposition (capacity building, Finance, Market, Resources, Infrastructure, Talent for business SMEConnect serves as a medium of connecting SMEs to these solutions from the comfort of their offices, homes, and anywhere they are in the world. The uniqueness of the platform lies it in that fact that these offerings are either free or substantially discounted.”

According to him, being part of the FirstBank SME family affords businesses the opportunity of “reduced cost of operating corporate account which frees up funds for the beneficiaries to grow their businesses faster. The resultant effect on the economy is the increased growth of SMEs.”