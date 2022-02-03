In its bid to further promote adoption of mobile payments solutions among its customers, First Bank Nigeria Limited has said it will be rewarding holders and customers of its branded Visa Gold card in its ongoing Visa Gold card promo.

The promo which will have over 300 Visa Gold cardholders rewarded during the promo is scheduled to end on 25 March 2022. The bank in a statement said every month the first 50 customers with an average transaction value below $150 in the last six months will be rewarded with 10 per cent cashback on transactions carried out on POS and across the web.

Speaking on the promo, the bank’s Group Executive, e-Business and Retail products, Mr Chuma Ezirim, said “appreciating our customers for their patronage is very important to us as we encourage the increased adoption of the Visa Gold card.

“Being the first financial institution in the country to hit the issuance of 10 million ATM cards, we remain resolute to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our customers are at an edge in experiencing safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking services, regardless of where they may be across the globe, he concluded.

To qualify to be rewarded, the bank said, the card must be used at least three times monthly on POS/Web (within the campaign period) with a minimum cumulative spend of $300. The maximum transaction value for purchase cashback is $500.

In addition, on a monthly basis, the first 50 customers with an average transaction value above $150 in the last 6 months will be rewarded with $50 when they grow their total transaction value by 50 per cent monthly through PoS and Web payments. The maximum transaction value for purchase cashback is $300.

FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card issued in partnership with Visa International. It is Bank’s dollar-denominated card for customers in the mid-affluent segment and is accepted for payment at over 29 million locations and cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs worldwide.

The card which is accepted globally is secured with chip and PIN technology. Its transaction limit is $1,000, $10,000 and $5,000 for ATM, POS and Web respectively. It is available in the self-funded and credit variant. It is denominated in US Dollars with a life span of three years.

