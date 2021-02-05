By Adegwu John, Abuja

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called on security operatives in Edo State to fish out the killers of Dennise Abuda, a US based Nigerian who was killed in Edo state.

Abuda was killed on Saturday by his abductor. The Nigerian diasporan based in Atlanta, Georgia, was abducted along Benin bypass by unknown gunmen alongside other family members while traveling to Lagos to catch a flight back to US.

In a statement by the commission’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Erewa condemned the killing, describing the incident as very unfortunate, sad and callous.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Erewa called on the security operatives in Edo state to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and made them face the music so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

It was reported that Mr. Abuda alongside his family members left Fugar in Etsako Central Local Government Area at the early hours on Saturday when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Abuda whose corpse was discovered during a search operation led by the Commissioner of Police Philip Ogbadu on Wednesday was allegedly shot by his abductors after which he slumped while being forced into the forest.