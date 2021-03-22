By Our Correspondent

FITC, the world class, innovation led, and technology driven knowledge organization is celebrating 40 years of providing transformative knowledge solutions to the Financial Services, and other sectors of the economy.

For four decades, FITC has delivered best-in-class knowledge solutions and services to a pool of over 150,000 multidisciplinary and versatile professionals ranging from directors of banks and other financial institutions, top management, and middle level staff of other sectoral organizations from both the public and private sectors of the economy, and across 53 countries and six continents. This is an indication of how FITC has continued to transform the African continent, impacting it with knowledge, through its re-engineered Learning Programmes, Board Leadership, Executive Education, Advisory and Research service offerings.

FITC was established in 1981 as a limited by guarantee non-profit professional service organization, based on the Company’s Act of 1968. It was created in response to the recommendations of the Pius Okigbo committee, which was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1976 to review the financial service system.

Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers Committee, FITC has since remained committed to the advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.

ADVERTISEMENT

In refocusing to be better equipped to deliver value, even amid disruptive trends and the impending changes the VUCA times presented, FITC recreated and re-engineered its processes and programmes, making them more applicable for the future of work, and more impactful to individuals and organizations. This was accomplished through the organization’s visionary and proactive steps to become nimble by promptly adopting and embracing enterprise agility as part of its corporate strategy even before the COVID-19 pandemic chanced upon the world.

Through its innovation mindset, deep market insight and world-class approach to programme design thinking, FITC has redesigned all its learning solutions by infusing its programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses. The institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation & operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.

The Premier knowledge Institution has continuously equipped professionals in the Nigerian Financial Service Sector and other sectors for 40 years with industry relevant knowledge, which has helped professionals in navigating and advancing their careers, while building on its member firm’s success through its clear vision, strong corporate values, and its culture of excellence.

Speaking on the anniversary, as well as the strategic organization-wide transformation of the knowledge institute in the past year, the Managing Director/CEO FITC, Chizor Malize noted “In a rapidly changing world, we realized the need to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation in our organization to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant. We recognize that organizations are successful at improving performance and sustaining impact through its change efforts, hence the re-engineering of our products and portfolios. For 4 decades, FITC has been an innovator from the start, enabling people and organizations to excel. With our expertise, we have helped individuals, and its organizations realize the power of their potentials through knowledge solutions that drive superior performance by helping them to implement solutions for capacity development through learning, organizational structure design and business performance strategy development.” she noted.

Partnerships and collaborations with institutions such as IFC, SAS, ACCA, FINTECH Association, West Africa Bankers Association, Federal Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) among others, have further made FITC the preferred provider of knowledge solutions in the Financial Service Sector and beyond.

These partnerships and collaborations have solidified the institute’s position as a thought leader and trusted advisor, while helping the organization in its unwavering commitment to continuously deliver innovative and cutting-edge knowledge solutions in Africa and beyond.

FITC currently runs a corporate brand re-positioning strategy with a five-year plan (2020–2024) in focus. The Institution has defined six pillars; people, process, positioning, platform, performance, and programmes to drive the strategy.

FITC is a recipient of the 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Awards), the Silver category in the Strategy, Change, and Transformation Award (The IBX Awards), International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’s Award, amongst others.

FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Advisory and Research Services to clients in the Financial Services and other sectors, within and outside Nigeria.

Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e., CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

For 40 years, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions. Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites. FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award, The International Business Excellence (IBX) Award, among others.