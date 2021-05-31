FITC, a knowledge institution, which provides learning, insights and innovation, as well as advisory services to financial institutions and other sectors in Nigeria and beyond, is championing the TechNovate Conference 2021.

The conference, which themed, “Repositioning the Financial Services Sector, The Rise of Fintechs, New Technologies, and Innovative Solutions” is set to hold virtually on Wednesday and Thursday, June 2 to 3, 2021, with key players in the financial services sector, technology and financial technology firms scheduled to be in attendance for a robust industry engagement session.

Speaking on the relevance and timeliness of the programme, FITC managing director/CEO, Chizor Malize, said that the Nigerian financial services sector has come under intense pressure from Financial Technology (FinTech) firms, which are agile and innovative firms leveraging technology to deliver tailored financial service offerings to consumers and corporates.

Malize also noted that the increasing use of smartphones, internet penetration, large unbanked and underbanked population, among other factors have also led to rising acceptance of FinTech services by bank customers.

She said the Fintech sector remains largely unregulated, with stakeholders yet to develop an acceptable regulatory framework for the sector.

Malize further noted that the FITC TechNovate Conference 2021, will attract the brightest minds in the financial system, within and outside Africa.

The FITC TechNovate Conference speakers are made up of local and international C-suite Executives, Subject Matter Experts, Thought Leaders, regulatory agencies, Digital Transformation specialists, insurance, investment companies, tech units of banks, financial inclusion specialists, and payment systems leaders from the financial services and Fintech industry, who will be sharing their wealth of knowledge and experiences on the highly competitive financial technology and innovation environment, and how their operations are constantly evolving and being impacted.

The host for the programme is Aishah Ahmad, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor, Financial System Stability while the keynote speaker is Adebisi Shonubi, CBN deputy governor, Operations.

The TechNovate Conference 2021 speakers include Konstantinos Tsanis, Digital Transformation & Fintech Specialist, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ganiyu Musa, Managing Director/CEO Cornerstone Insurance, Niyi Ajao, Deputy Managing Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NBSS), Mitchell Elegbe, Founder & Group Managing Director, Interswitch, Ashely Immanuel, Managing Director/CEO Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA).

Also on the list of speakers are Fara Jituboh, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer/Chief Technology Officer, Okra Inc., Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, Operations & IT, Access Bank, Tokunboh Ishmael, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Alitheia Capital Limited, Musa I. Jimoh, Director Payment System Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Femi Adeoti, Managing Director/CEO Inlak Computers, amongst others.