FITC has launched its Future of Work Academy (FOWA) for Nigerian youths.

This, according to FITC, was line with its commitment to continuously bridge the knowledge gap in Africa, while equipping the youths for the peculiar needs of the Future of Work.

The academy, which was launched recently at the company’s headquarters, will see African youths; undergraduates, graduates, youth corpers, and job seekers acquire the necessary skills needed to prepare them, help them gain competitive advantage to thrive and succeed in the rapidly evolving world of work.

The FITC seeks to solve the prevalent issue of producing university graduates with degrees and skills that have limited practical use in the current global job market, as well as the requirements for the Future of Work.

FITC FOWA offers essential courses in Data Science, Data Analytics, Coding, Digital Marketing, Graphics Designs, MS Excel & Analytics, Digital Marketing, Use of PowerPoint, and other key areas that have been strategically packaged to educate, enlighten, and upskill undergraduates and graduates with the vital skills for the Future of Work.

FITC FOWA is designed to be instructor led, with participants having access to interact with the academy’s world-class facilitators, participate in class exercises, hands-on sessions, and real-time assessments.

FITC, recognising the great potential inherent in the African youth, has put together these fantastic and highly subsidised learning programmes to shape and prepare youths in Africa and beyond for employability and the Future of Work.

According to the MD/CEO of FITC, Chizor Malize, “the world of work is changing rapidly, and competition for the right talent is fierce.’’

Graduate talents have for decades been primarily identified and employed based on academic excellence, however, in the emerging world of work, creativity, innovation, and work ready skills have become the non-negotiable indicators for competitive advantage, and to evaluate capabilities.

“It is therefore important for youths to build critical skills, that will equip them for the requirements of the Future of Work in the ever-evolving business landscape.” A former preside