The Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has trained about 200,000 participants, in the last 40 years, on how to operate their businesses, infusing technology and necessary business skills to stand the test of time.

The 200,000 participants trained by FITC spread across 3,500 organisations, from six continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos recently, the managing director/CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, stated that, driven by the need for ingenuity and market consolidation, FITC has remained an agile and dynamic organisation, developing and launching its innovative and robust digital platforms to deliver uninterrupted knowledge solutions to its diverse stakeholders.

According to her, “FITC is 40 this year and as an innovation-led organisation, we have recreated our platforms and processes, launching our new FITC Digital Learning Portfolio among others to meet the current needs of our stakeholders while making learning possible from anywhere.

“With a continental focus, our innovative e-Learning programmes permeated several countries of Africa and top corporate organisations, impacting and shaping thoughts amongst C-Suite Executives, as well as senior and mid-level leadership supporting and strengthening skills across the financial service sector and other sectors of the economy.’’

Speaking further, Malize noted that through the organisation’s innovation mind set, deep market insight and world-class approach to programme design thinking, their learning solutions were redesigned by infusing their programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses.

She noted that the institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation and operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.

“Beyond technology, we also applied the principles of agility across our entire organization from process innovation, new programme development, customer relationship management, and consumer insight analytics. We responded swiftly to our stakeholders’ learning and knowledge needs, increased our speed of execution with remarkable improvement in our productivity and service delivery leveraging technology and innovative knowledge solutions” she pointed out.