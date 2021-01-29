By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has said it was recently taken aback with the widely-circulated statement credited to the Fitch report which knocked the Central Bank of Nigeria for giving financing support to the Federal Government.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, is of the strong opinion that it will be immoral and economic suicide for the CBN, which is the lender of last resort not to perform its role of giving financing support to the government.

In a statement jointly signed by Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, President Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Nwada Ike Chiamaka, Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition secretariat, said they view any call on the CBN not to continue with what it is doing as an attempt to throw Nigeria into economic instability, an ill-wind that will not blow anybody any good.

“We therefore commend the CBN for this laudable step which is not only patriotic but also forward-looking.

“The Fitch report is, to the best of our knowledge, baseless and aimed at causing economic instability. It should be ignored in its entirety,” they said.