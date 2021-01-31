By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

Former Vice President of Sierra Leone and a leading member of Sierra Leone APC party, Alhaji Sam Sumana, has joined well-meaning individuals and groups who have expressed displeasure in a recent claims by a global rating agency, Fitch report, faulting the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to print more money to finance the Federal Government’s budget.

Fitch, had in its report claimed that the repeated financing of government’s budget by the CBN through Ways and Means as a risk to Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability.

But in a statement issued on Sunday from Freetown, Sumana backed the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The former Sierra Leonean Vice President noted that the efforts of the CBN governor did not only help Nigeria but has also brought economic stability to the country and the entire West Africa.

Instead of captivating him and rubbishing his noble efforts, Sumana said the entire African continent should be celebrating Emefiele.

He noted that the governor of Nigeria’s apex bank has demonstrated clearly his commitment to his national /regional economic growth agenda.