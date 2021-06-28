Finding the right fragrance is a form of art, particularly for men. A signature scent can attract people to you and make you feel much more confident. Redouan El Hamdi is the founder of a cosmetic brand called Barbiero, and he’s here today to tell you about his five most favorite designer fragrances for men.

Incense Oud Eau de Parfum by Kilian:

Incense Oud is a warm and spicy fragrance that can be worn by either men or women. It has top notes of rose, cardamom, pink pepper, and geranium; middle notes of patchouli; and base notes of incense and sandalwood. “I wear this fragrance when I want to feel powerful and make an impression,” said Redouan. “It surely is a compliment getter!”

Siene by Tiziana Terenzi:

This fragrance is new to the market, launched in 2019. However, it already has rave reviews. It has top notes of leather, cypress, and juniper, with a base of amber and woods. “Siene lasts a long time, so it’s perfect to wear for a day in the office,” said Redouan El Hamdi.

Rose Rogue by Van Cleef & Arpels:

Rose Rogue lives up to its name, offering a fruity and flowery scent. It’s a unique choice for a man, but one that women love. It has top notes of black currant, pink pepper, and bergamot. “I like to wear this fragrance on dates,” Redouan said. “It paints a unique picture and shows that you have a sensitive side.”

Rose D’Arabie Eau de Parfum by Armani Privé:

Redouan El Hamdi described this fragrance as smelling like rose, patchouli, and vanilla. It has a very attractive bottle that anyone would love to display. This high-end scent can be worn anywhere with equally fantastic results.

Cuiron de Helmut Lang:

Cuiron de Helmut Lang is a lesser-known fragrance, but that doesn’t mean it’s not amazing. It is described as smelling like musk and citrus, as well as bergamot, mandarin orange, and carrot seeds. “It can be hard to find online, but the search is worth it,” said Redouan.

Fragrances are one of the best ways to convey to people who you are. If you’re looking for a new way to stand out, any of these fragrances listed by Redouan El Hamdi would be a great way to start.