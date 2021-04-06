ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government yesterday said the Nigerian military has announced that five out of the 39 kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the recovered students are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

“The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case” Aruwan said.