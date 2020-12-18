UNICEF has revealed that Five out of the ten Local Government Areas, (LGAs) in Imo state with the prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) have triumphantly made public declarations jettisoning the harmful and obnoxious cultural practice.

This revelation was made known by the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh while presenting a keynote address at a One-Day Training and Establishment of 31 End FGM Community Surveillance Team, in Ehime Mbano Council Area organized by National Orientation Agency (NOA) with support of UNICEF.

Dr. Conteh who gave the names of LGAs that have publicly abandoned FGM to include Ikeduru, Oguta, Owerri West, Ngor-Okpala and Ehime Mbano pointed out that the public declarations on abandonment of the age-long cultural practice was made possible by the intensive campaign/sensitization efforts of UNICEF in partnership with major stakeholders in the state.

He disclosed that UNICEF Joint Program on ending FGM has been working in ten (10) local council areas of Imo State and expressed optimism that with the public abandonment of FGM in the five LGAs, the remain five council areas of Ohaji/Egbema, Ideato North, Owerri Municipal, Ihitte-Uboma and Orlu would follow subsequently.

Dr. Conteh who was represented by the UNICEF Consultant for Ebonyi and Imo States, Benjamin Mbakwem noted that despite the drop in FGM prevalence among women aged 15-49 years in Imo from 68 percent to 62 percent between 2013 and 2018 the prevalence rate among girls aged0-14 years rose from 32.3percent to 63percent within the period inspite of the commitment of UNICEF and government agencies to end the practice.

Dr. Conteh reiterated that FGM practices that “involve injury or alteration to the external genitals including pricking, piercing, incision, scraping and cauterization,” have no known health benefits but often puts the victims at immediate risk such as hemorrhage,

pain, shock, infection, urination problems and even death.

The UNICEF Chief disclosed that the training was aimed at building on the achievements of the UNICEF Joint Programs, UNJP, in Nigeria, end Violence Against Women and Children, VAWG, increase the update of Birth Registration services and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

He outlined the roles and responsibilities of the Community Based Child Protection Committee, CBCPC and Community Surveillance Team, CST, to include; briefing the traditional rulers on the outcome of the training, monitoring and responding to girls at risk of FGM, reporting and referral and submission of report.

Speaking, Vitus Ekeocha, Imo State Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, described Female Genital Mutilation as violence against the girl child and women adding that the State has banned the practice through the FGM Prohibition Law 2017. He advised the participants, who were President Generals and Secretaries of women associations of Ehime Mbano communities to convey the message of FGM abandonment to their members and ensure they comply.

In his goodwill message, HRH Eze Boniface O. I. Onuoha, Traditional Rulers of Umunakanu Owerre Community in Ehime Mbano LGA thanked UNICEF

for working to end FGM saying the level of awareness created in the area made the leaders of the council to publicly declare the abandonment.

Eze Onuoha who is the Secretary of Ehime Mbano Council of Ndi-Eze advised women to put into practice what they have learnt maintained that the prohibition of FGM in the area has taken effect and would remain to be enforced until it is finally eradicated.

Participants at the training reported that since the public

declaration on abandonment of FGM a month ago, no case of such cultural practice has taken place and added that they would continue to spread the message of abandonment of FGM in the area.

Two of the participants, Lolo Agnes Chibuzor Njoku, Secretary of Ikpe Nsu Community Women Association and Mrs. Ndidi Anyaeze from Umuezeala-Ama Community of Ehime Mbano thanked UNICEF and NOA for the

training assuring that they would carry the message to the grassroots.