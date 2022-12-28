The last couple of years have not been memorable for the Super Eagles and their fans.

From dismal showing at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and missing out on a place at the World Cup, it is safe to say that Nigerians have seen better days with the team.

Now, the onus is on the Current manager, Jose Peseiro to help the team rise from the ruins to become a formidable force in the continent again.

Since his appointment, he has been working tirelessly to restore the pride and glory of the once revered team, but results have not been desirable to say the least.

The former Venezuela manager, has led out the team in a number of friendly matches in the last few months, but the performance much like the results leaves so much to be desired.

However, there have been bright spots and reasons to be hopeful for improved performances by the team in the near future.

Some players who have been part of the team as mainstays or on the fringes plus a few new faces have given Nigerian football fans renewed hope.

So, let’s take a look at some of these players who could carry the team on their backs and make them giants at least in Africa and a team that can hold its own on the global stage.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel is one of the new faces within the Super Eagles fold.

The 24 year old who could play as a Right back or a Right wing back, got his first call up under Peseiro.

He made his international debut against Portugal and he was one of the few positives from the friendly.

He was so good that he turned a few Heads and he looks like he’s going to make the right back spot his own sooner rather than later.

Smart money will be on the Fenerbache man to become a central figure with the team going forward.

Adebayo Adeleye

Israel based Adebayo Adeleye is also getting attention from the Super Eagles manager.

After months of impressing with fine performances between the sticks for his Israeli team, Hapoel Jerusalem, he is now beginning to get a look in.

However, he is yet to get on the pitch for Nigeria. Although analysts believe that it is just a matter of time before he gets his chance in goal and makes the spot his own for a long time.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen undoubtedly is one of the stars of the global game.

The 23 Year old has established himself as one of the best young strikers in the World.

His performance for his Italian club, Napoli makes him one of the most sought after talents by big clubs and it is just a matter of time before he is prized away from the Diego Maradona stadium.

On the National team front, Osimhen is on course to become one of the most important players in the history of the country and more significantly the top scorer in the green and white shirt of Nigeria.

Raphael Onyedika

Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika is another player who got his first nod in the national team under Jose Peseiro.

He has been under the radar of previous coaches but didn’t get a call up.

His consistency in the Danish top flight earned him a move to Belgium where he is proving his mettle in the UEFA Champions League with Brugge.

Although he will be in for some competition in the middle of the park with the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, he is definitely one for the future.

Chidera Ejuke

One look at Chidera Ejuke and you will see a dazzling winger reminiscent of Tijani Babangida.

His combination of pace and skill makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

He has been on the fringes for a period of time, but if Jose Peseiro looks in his direction, the CSKA Moscow offers directness going forward.