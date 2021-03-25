By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Nigerian leaders to fix the local government system to meet its expectations in order to effectively deliver the promises of democratic governance to Nigerians.

The speaker stressed that it was time for all efforts to be channelled toward addressing the problems bedevilling the local government system in the country to make it more efficient and effective.

Gbajabiamila, who made the call yesterday while speaking at the 2021 general assembly of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), however, said the House was ready to assist in making the local governments in Nigeria better through the instrument of the law.

“The local government administrations in Nigeria are the closest to the people. They should be responsible for making decisions and providing services that ensure the quality of life for the Nigerian people.

“Until we fix local government administration in Nigeria, we will not be able to fully deliver on the promise of democratic governance in a way that allows us to achieve our country’s full potential.

“This is the most critical and most important tier of government because you are the ones that are in touch with the people of Nigeria, I thought I have to be here irrespective of my tight schedule,” he said.

He further said that the major task of the local governments was ensuring development at the grassroots level even as he bemoaned the situation where members of the National Assembly like him were called upon by the people at local govt level to carry out work that is supposed to be done by that tier of government.

Gbajabiamila said that though it was the responsibility of the local governments to carry out such works bit they could not do that because “they have been hampered to do that.”

“We all know why this happens. That is why I say you should make the outcomes of this assembly rich. And we will be there in the National

Assembly to assist you.

“Now that there is a public and political consensus in favour of constitutional reforms to address the fundamental and structural problems in the country, this is the time to ensure that the question of how to get our local governments working is at the centre of our national conversations about the future and promise of Nigeria,” he added.