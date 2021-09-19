Motorists and other road users plying the Ogbese-Owo Federal highway have been excited by the rehabilitation of a federal road in Ondo State, hailing the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over his quick intervention in fixing the deplorable condition of the ever busy road.

The residents who spoke at separate interviews noted that until state government intervention, motorists, passengers and other road users were groaning over the deplorable state of the road in Ayede- Ogbese town amidst heavy traffic jams.

According to them, the gridlock was caused by collapsed portions of the only major road which connects the Southwest to the Northern part of the country.

They said a particular section of the federal road had completely cuff off, leaving deep potholes on the road, while also giving road users a nightmare.

Worried by the ugly development, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, immediately directed the state Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure to commence immediate and major repair on the failed portions of the federal road to ease the suffering of the people.

The commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, who led a team of engineers and other staff to Ayede-Ogbese in Akure North Local Government, explained that the federal government road had become impassable before the state government intervened to fix it.

According to him, the road had already collapsed completely just as all the hydraulic structures had also failed.

He said the ministry started work on the road two days ago and had since carried out major repairs with the fixing of big gulls, de-silting of blocked bridges and drainages as well as other engineering works currently going on.