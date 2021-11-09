The executive director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, has called on the federal government to take a long-term approach in fixing the challenges in Nigeria’s power sector.

Oyedele, who delivered the 15th Distinguished Electrical Electronic Engineers Annual Lecture (DEEEAL) of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) in Abuja, yesterday, said it is time for government to prepare a credible long term master plan that will span at least 30 years, for the development of electricity in Nigeria.

In his lecture titled: “Electrification of Nigeria is a Sine qua non to Building a Great, Industrialised and Safe Nation” the new fellow of the NIEEE, said the masterplan should be broken down to 5-year rolling plan with practicable, realisable targets for each sector.

“Preparation of the masterplan must meet international best practices and in consultation with policy makers and stakeholders in the industry. In doing this we must avoid putting up a jamboree and blame games.”

“Government needs to present a coherent unified face with consistent policies, a master plan of not less than 25 years, perhaps broken down into a rolling 5-year plan which should not be jeopardised by changes of government, just like all other successful countries, Singapore, India, Rwanda,” he stated.

“As of today, Nigeria has a generation capacity of 12.15GW while actual operations are about 4.5GW.

corresponding transmission and distribution capacity is 5-6MVA and 5MVA respectively. This translates to about 184KW hours per person.

Oyedele, however, noted that power generation is constrained by insufficient gas supply for existing power stations and new generation capacity under development, while transmission suffers from low evacuation capacity and system instability.