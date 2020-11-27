By Chinelo Chikelu

700 Club Nigeria, a subsidiary of CBN Anglophone West Africa has launched its television station FLAME TV with a concert last Tuesday at the Give N’ Take Studio in Gwarimpa, Abuja. The FLAME TV official airing begins December 1, 2020 on StarTimes Cable channel 187.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Books & Arts, the CBN Anglophone West Africa Regional Director, Dr. Felix Oisamoje, said the station with the slogan, Be on Fire, has created a niche for it itself which sets it apart from other faith-based channels, and that is “No preaching, No church services just clean Christian fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said people don’t need to be preached at or to see another church streaming channel, because they have been getting both from their churches and other faith-based stations. Rather FLAME TV creates content that show Christian or faith-based channels need not be boring.

The concert, which comprised of varieties of Christian music from worship, rap and smooth jazz, and comedic acts, he said a taste of what’s to expect from the channel. It featured comedy artistes as Loud Noise, Mazi Prosper, rap gospel artiste, Temple who gave a rousing performance of his song Fire In My Bones, gospel artiste, Prosper, and international gospel singer, Solomon Lange.

Other programmes include the Dayo show to be anchored by popular Abuja-based Compere and Events Host, Dayo Benjamin Lami; the worship session, T-Grace by saxophonist, Bidemi Treasure; and Project 10, an entrepreneurship programme encouraging young Nigerians to create employment opportunities for themselves, and teach them how to access funds for businesses.

“We will be creating and acquiring content that lines up with our value. Some of the content may not necessarily be Christian but if they are ‘clean’ we will take them. We don’t want programmes with the ‘s’ word, violence or nudity. We want programmes parents, and their children can watch secure that it is not going to corrupt their minds,” said Oisamoje.