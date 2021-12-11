Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Flavour along with urban pop music singer, Teni will light up the Celebrating You 2021 night of entertainment tomorrow.

The 10th edition of the event hosted by TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of tech and lifestyle products, is a glamorous Dinner Party and Awards night.

Holding at the Livespot Entertainment Center, opposite Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos, the gig will be hosted by accomplished Afro R&B singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur, Darey Art Alade, alongside stand-up comedian, Bovi expected to thrill the audience with his repertoire of rib-cracking jokes. Also on the Wheels of Steel is Mavin Records DJ Big N who will entertain the audience at the event and subsequent after-party.

Speaking on the event theme, #WeRise, Chioma Chimere, Chairman, Celebrating You 2021 Committee who doubles as Coordinating Managing Director at TD Africa, said the event will celebrate the courageous and collective Nigerian spirit.

“Having been forced to shelve plans for last year’s edition, Celebrating You 2021 offers us a unique opportunity to toast the resilience of our collective spirit in the face of huge challenges.

“Together, we have all passed through some of the toughest months we have ever encountered in recent times. Yet, not only have we embraced the new normal but we have also shown that through it we can thrive. So, we rise,” enthused Chimere.

Celebrating You is arguably the only event which brings together the major local and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other stakeholders in the Nigerian technology industry under one roof in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. The event also attracts the crème of personalities including bank CEOs, captains of industries and other heavyweight representatives of the biggest brand names in corporate Nigeria.