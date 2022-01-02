The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has warned pilots, airline operators and the public on the possibility of flight disruptions due to poor visibility occurring in the Northern parts of the country.

According to a statement from the agency’s Central Forecast Office and signed by its spokesman, Muntari Ibrahim, areas to be mostly affected include Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Borno where horizontal visibilities should be around 1000m and below.

According to him, dust was raised over Faya Largeau, a dust source region in Chad Republic, during the morning hours of January 1, 2022 and is expected to disperse towards Nigeria, to reduce visibility ranges in the Northern parts of the country during the morning hours of January 2, 2022.

The statement also revealed that the raised dust should be transported into the country as from 0500LT of January 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cases of thick to moderate dust haze is expected over the extreme North and areas to be mostly affected include Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Borno where horizontal visibilities should be around 1000m and below,” he added.

NiMet further cautioned that flight operations may be disrupted, hence airline operators are required to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

Road users are also advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during this period especially this festive period even as people with respiratory problems were asked also take caution.

ADVERTISEMENT