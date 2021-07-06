To mitigate flooding in the state based on Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) alert, the Delta State government yesterday gave two weeks warning notice to residents to clean up their environment or face sanctions.

It warned the public to avoid dumping wastes indiscriminately and in water channels. It also threatened to come heavily on defaulters after two weeks of this warning.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the warning in Asaba while addressing a meeting of the landlords, council chairmen and stakeholders in the 2021 flood outlook regarding the NiMet warning on flood alert. He said that government has put a taskforce in place to enforce the law.

He said that the state would strengthen its information apparatus, landlords association and orientation agency to sensitise the communities on the need to keep their environment clean and avoid dumping wastes indiscriminately and in water channels.

“Sometime ago, we received the flood alert from NiMet, and with such warning, it is only important that we begin to prepare to reduce the impact of the type of flood that follows.

” This meeting has become important not only to pass the warning message from the governor, but for us to brainstorm on the way forward. After two weeks, defaulters may be charged some fees and or face other sanctions.

“If you look round the state and the state capital in particular and its environment, you will find out that people do not have the habit of cleaning their environment, besides, they have turned our drainage to dustbins. It is good we give the early warning,” he said.

He said the flood that directly impacted the communities are caused by the people who indiscriminately dump wastes on drains.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged the landlords to pass the warning messages to their tenants and residents on the need to keep their environment clean.

Permanent secretary, State Ministry of Environment, Dr Minnie Oseji, said that the state on June 21, received a report from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the need to take proactive measures with respect to alert of 2021 on eminent flooding in Nigeria.

“The report indicated that in Delta, the highly and probable flooding local government areas are, Ndokwa West, Oshimili South, Patani, Ndokwa East, Ughelli South, Oshimili North, Warri South, Ughelli North, Aniocha North, Isoko South, Warri South West, Ethiope West, Warri North and Uvwie,” she said.

Oseji noted that the NEMA report suggested some of the measures that the state government must put in place to mitigate the impact of the flooding which include sensitisation among others.