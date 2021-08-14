A total of 200 houses were destroyed by flood in 17 communities in Kirfi local government area of Bauchi State.

The flood caused by a heavy downpour on Thursday, which lasted for several hours, affected many residents in the 17 communities.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, who paid a sympathy visits to the area on Saturday described the situation as devastating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, who went round the affected communities, sympathised with the victims, saying his administration will roll out palliatives to support the affected households.

Governor Mohammed said the state government will immediately contact President Muhammadu Buhari to in order to get urgent intervention.

Mohammed called on traditional and religious leaders in the area to be just in the distribution of the relief items among the affected households.

“You should make sure that only those affected are given the items to assuage their losses temporarily,” he said.

He stressed the need to beef up security measures in the area particularly the places where displaced people are taking refuge.

“Parents should put eyes on their small girls to avoid cases of rape by bad eggs among you, they are all around. You should report them to the members of the vigilante groups and other security personnel around. We should make security very important,” the governor said.

Earlier, the chairman Kirfi local government area, Alh. Garba Musa Bara, said the flood destroyed over 5,000 farmlands in the area.

Also speaking, the member representing Kirfi state constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Umar Abdulkadir Dewo, called on the government to provide immediate palliatives for the victims to ease their sufferings.