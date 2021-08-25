A total of 11 persons have so far been confirmed dead while 3118 households’ property, worth millions of naira across 12 local government areas in Yobe State has been destroyed by flood.

Yobe had, in the last three weeks been witnessing torrential rainfall leaving behind thousands of people losing their houses in 25 communities in Potiskum, Damaturu, Nguru, Bursari, Jakusko, Fune, Tarmuwa, Nangere, Gujba and Gulani among others.

I discovered that Potiskum local government area was the worst hit from this tragedy as six persons including children, lost their lives while 399 households lost houses as at 21st August 2021 .

The deaths in Potiskum were recorded in Nahuta, Binduri, Jigawa and Dubai of Yerimaram, Bare-Bari Bauya Lailai and Bolewa ‘A’ wards respectively, where 94 households lost 487 rooms and properties worth millions of naira to flooding.

A total of 217 rooms in Fune, 307 in Gujba, 709 in Damaturu, 65 in Nangere, 97 in Gulani, 64 in Tarmuwa local government areas were destroyed during the disaster while 249 households mostly low income earners lost their houses in Nguru local government according to SEMA’s records.

Similarly, flood has cut-off the Buduwa Bridge in Jakusko local government area that links Potiskum, the commercial nerve centre of Yobe State to Gashu’a among other towns in the northern part of the state.

The victims of the disaster, including Falmata whose two children drowned and were killed while sleeping in Potiskum, looked helpless, forcing many of them to plead for support from the government and some others that are well to do in the society.

Commissioner of Information, Hon Abdullahi Bego, had in a statement said the government has through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), been supporting the affected victims with the much needed support including relocation to safer areas as well as footing the bills of those injured and hospitalised.

“So far, of the 3118 households affected by flooding in 25 communities across 12 local government areas, 39 per cent or 1, 216 households have been reached by SEMA with food and non-food items support.

“Governor Buni’s directive for the relocation of communities downstream has also begun to be implemented and SEMA officials would continue to traverse the state until they reach all the people affected,” Bego said.

Also, the executive secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr Mohammed Goje, while confirming the incident said due to a number of measures, support to affected victims with food and non-food items among others by the agency has risen to over 41.9 per cent across the state.

Goje said about 100 households were supported with three months rent payment by the government, while the wounded ones were receiving free treatment at government hospitals.