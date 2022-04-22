Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 400 illegal structures some were converted from corner shops to residential buildings and those covering the waterway in Gwarinpa estate of Abuja.

The director, Development Control Department, Murkhtar Galadima, who spoke to journalists during the exercise lamented the poor hygiene and sanitation, in the area said waste is being released directly into the stream and this is a time bomb waiting to explode.

“This place you are seeing are not supposed to be houses, they were corner shops but people have converted them into the residential abode. We have over 400 shops that were converted to residential buildings.

“We are working with Federal Housing Authority, we had some discussions with them on how to convert it into a modern mall but for now the thing that is called corner shops is not being used for that particular purpose, it is used as residential buildings. And when you look at the number of people staying here, the hygiene and sanitation are zero so for safety reasons it is better to remove them,” he said.

Galadima said that they gave them over a month notice, that they were also there for sensitization and marking of structures to be demolished.

“What we are trying to do is to recover the flood plain within Gwarinpa, People built on the waterway. The area is not properly planned because they are just discharging their waste directly to the stream. This could be a source of causing epidemic.

“So, it is a time bomb waiting to happen. If we do not take action immediately the consequences are unimaginable. I will advise them not to interfere with water channels and to also tell others that guilty that we are coming for them,” he said.

The senior special assistant on monitoring inspection and enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, said he was shocked at the level of illegality in that area.