BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed humanitarian relief assistance to 3,663 households affected by flood in 13 local government areas of Zamfara state.

NEMA’s Director General, AVM Muhammad Alhaji Muhammad (Rtd) who flagged off distribution of the relief materials, said the gesture by the federal government was to cushion the effects of the losses suffered by the flood victims.

According to Muhammad, NEMA will sustain public enlightenment and sensitization to encourage people to stop building or living along the flood plains and waterways to avert flooding in the state and country.

“The agency is focusing on shifting from only giving relief to victims of disaster to more proactive in preparedness, prevention and mitigation of flood disasters to minimize damage level which always follows flood disasters,” he said.

The NEMA Director General, who was represented by the Head of Relief and Rehabilitation Unit, NEMA Sokoto’ Operations Office, Usman AbdulAziz called on the beneficiaries to avoid things that cause them losing their properties to flood again.

The sole administrators of Anka and Maru local government areas, Alhaji Ahmed Balarebe Anka and Alhaji Salisu Isa Dangulbi expressed satisfaction with the gesture, noting that it was in the right direction.

The items distributed include 3,250 bags of cement, 3,250 bundles of roofing sheets, 3,250 pieces of ceiling board and 1,500 bags of nails.

Others are 3,663 bags of rice and beans, 1,148 bags of millet, bags of guinea corn, vegetable oil, bags of iodized salt, cartons of tomatoes tin and cubes, clothes, mattresses, mosquito nets, blankets and nylon mats.