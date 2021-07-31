The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said yesterday that flood killed 26 people and destroyed over 1,000 houses in four Local Government Areas of the state from April to date.

The Executive Secretary, Kano SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, confirmed the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said 50 other persons sustained injuries due to the flood and windstorm.

According to him, the affected local government areas are Bunkure, Minjibir, Tarauni and Doguwa.

He said the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier predicted that there would be flooding in 25 local government areas of the state this year.

He added that the agency had visited the affected areas to sympathise with the victims on behalf of state government and distributed relief materials to them to alleviate their suffering.

“The items distributed included bags of cement, bags of rice, maize, millet, roofing sheets and toiletries,’’ he said.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the state commissioner for special duties, Mr Muntari Ishaq, for supporting the agency. (NAN)