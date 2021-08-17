Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed six persons killed including a pregnant woman and over 100 houses destroyed due to flooding in Potiskum local government area of the state.

The executive secretary of the agency, Dr Muhammed Goje, confirmed the incident in an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Yobe.

“We deployed assessment teams to the affected areas. We also visited Potiskum to sympathise with the victims over the disaster,” he said.

He added that the agency would not relent in its effort to ensure the protection of lives and properties. He also called on those living close to rivers and ponds in the state to vacate the areas for their safety.

“If the rivers and ponds are overfilled with water, We pray for God’s intervention and seeking support from government at all levels.”

He urged residents of the state to clear the drains in front of their houses to prevent flooding. I urge those who are not yet affected by the flood to do everything possible to prevent it by clearing their drainages, collecting refuge and taking it to the appropriate place,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, no official comment was made by either the State Police command or the state government concerning the incident.