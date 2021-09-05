Kwara State government has commenced the clearing and evacuation of debris from Asa River to prevent flooding in Ilorin, the state capital.

The exercise which began yesterday at Unity Road axis of Asa River was led by the commissioner for Environment, Mrs Oluwatobi Banigbe, and the chairman, Environmental Task Force, Alh Razaq Jidah.

The state government is carrying out the exercise in partnership with the state fire service and the professional local divers.

The commissioner told newsmen that upon realisation that there are debris blocking the free flow of water, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed the ministry and the environmental task force to ensure that the clearing and evacuation are done with utmost urgency.